'India Working Towards Getting CEPA Signed With UAE Signed By March 2022': Amb Kapoor

Noting that the UAE is India's special partner, Indian ambassador Pavan Kapoor stated that New Delhi hopes to complete a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries by March 31 of next year. Speaking to ANI at Expo 2020 Dubai, Indian ambassador Kapoor said that the event is a fantastic opportunity for India to strengthen trade and business connections not only with the UAE but with other nations, as 190 countries are expected to attend.

In response to a question about India's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, Kapoor stated, "It is very clear that by sheer dint of our proportion of the population, by our connections that we have here, we will be the largest participant at the Dubai Expo".

In response to the topic of when India and the UAE can expect a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, Kapoor stated, "We will try for a comprehensive agreement. We have given them and ourselves ambitious timelines. We would want official level negotiations to be complete by year-end. We want CEPA to be signed by March 31, 2022."

Meanwhile, India and the UAE began CEPA negotiations on Wednesday. The UAE is currently India's third-largest commercial partner, with bilateral trade valued at USD 59 billion in 2019-2020. In addition, the UAE is India's second-largest export destination after the United States, with shipments of around USD 29 billion in 2019-2020.

India's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with UAE

The India Pavilion, one of the largest at Expo 2020 Dubai, will have a unique kinetic facade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks. Gujarat, Karnataka, Ladakh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Jammu Kashmir, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana are among the states and UTs that have confirmed their participation at the India Pavilion with their delegation for planned B2Gs and G2Gs meetings. At the India Pavilion, states and UTs will showcase their culture, food, and commercial potential.

It is being designed as a mosaic of rotating panels that will represent various themes as they spin on their axis. It embodies the theme of 'India on the Move' and is a one-of-a-kind fusion of its rich traditions and modern advancements. India, which has aggressively led the battle against climate change and sustainability, would use Expo's worldwide platform to strengthen its position in the global fight against climate change.

According to Kapoor, the Commerce and Industry Minister will inaugurate the India Pavillion at Expo 2020 on October 1 and hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit the India Pavilion during the event, which will run through March 31, 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI