Indian Embassy In Hungary Releases Motivational Video About ‘Light A Lamp’ Campaign

Indian Embassy in Hungary released a motivational video on ‘Light a Lamp’ campaign after Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested everyone to light earthen oil lamps or candles for nine minutes on April 5 as a show of solidarity and unity. In the 4 minutes and 35 seconds long video made by the Amrita Sher-Gil Culture Centre, the Indians in Budapest sent a message to lead ourselves from darkness to light.

Thousands of Indians living in Hungary are following the strict guidelines to contain the spread of the virus by staying at home and working from there. They participate in several online activities to fight the isolation blues that include conducting online prayers for peace and healing. As a part of showing gratitude to ‘mother Earth’, they pray every day from 9:30 -10:00 pm asking her to heal the world.

The participants recite Mantras from the ancient Indian text ‘Vedas’ and perform ‘Aarti’, a musical prayer service done with fire by burning camphor and lighting up the lamp. They also blow the Conch shell and ring bells as they believe that these sounds create positive vibes around them.

For entertainment purpose, they play unique musical group games called ‘Antakshari’ through a programme called ‘ Edusetu’ by Vikas Laghata. People get entertained and spend a few moments of happiness and togetherness through ‘Antakshari’.

The Indian Embassy took the lead in turning to social media platforms to teach about Indian culture while the residents remain under complete lockdown. The Indian Culture Centre developed modules suitable for sharing online which includes courses taught by Indian as well as Hungarian teachers.

Coronavirus in Hungary

Hungary reported the biggest single-day rise in the number of coronavirus cases on April 9 as the government announced an extension of the nationwide lockdown indefinitely. The European nation has reported nearly 1200 confirmed coronavirus cases and 77 deaths due to the infection.

