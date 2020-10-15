Indian Family In War-hit Armenia Turns Restaurant Into Free-meal Centre; Makes Food Boxes

As the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan intensifies displacing hundreds of people, rendering them homeless, an Indian family in Armenia has come forward to help the people of the country that they now call home. In the thick of the war, Parvez Ali Khan, a 47-year old Indian from Malerkotla in Punjab, has come forward with his family preparing and delivering food packets to refugees who have been displaced from the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the bed of the violent clashes.

Parvez Ali Khan had migrated to Armenia with his family 6 years ago and runs a restaurant called 'Indian Mehak Restaurant and Bar' in the heart of capital Yerevan. Driven by the need to help the refugees of the war, Khan has converted his two-year-old establishment into a free meal centre, preparing food boxes with his wife, two daughters and two other employees.

Working 12-hour shifts, the family prepares boxes with freshly-cooked Indian food including chole-bhature, potatoes, brinjal, rice, naan and others getting in contact with people who are in need via Facebook. After their initial post on Facebook received a large number of requests, the family has now begun working with a few organisations who contact them with a list of people and food requirements. The organisations have also taken the initiative of delivering their food from their restaurant to the needy.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan regarding the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh intensified on September 27 with casualties reported on both sides. The skirmishes had started in July this year, but the clashes escalated late last month following which both countries declared martial law.

Russia and Syria have accused Turkey of sending terrorists to fight in the conflict with Kremlin saying that it is ready to send observers if both sides agree to it. The world, including the United Nations and European Union, is urging the warring parties to reach a peaceful settlement and ceasefire, however, both countries remain determined to claim victory.

