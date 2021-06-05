Indian In Singapore Fined, Banned From Driving For Causing Hurt To Woman In Accident

A 44-Year-old Indian permanent resident in Singapore on June 4 was fined $2,258 and banned from driving for six months for causing a road accident. According to Channel News Asia, a woman sustained a spinal fracture and a sprained knee after Baskar Sambantham failed to keep a proper lookout at a Housing Block car park. He accidentally swiped the woman, causing her to fall and sustain grievous injuries.

As per reports, Sambantham pleaded guilty to one charge of causing hurt to the pedestrian by a negligent act. He was, however, fined 3,000 Singapore dollars and banned from driving for six months. The court heard that Sambantham was driving out of a parking lot near Block 101, Tampines Street 11 on April 3, 2019.

At the same time, the 58-year-old woman was heading to a bus stop on her way to work. She intended to cut across the car park to reach the bus stop. But as it was raining Sambantham did not notice the woman while he was making a right turn. His car came close to her and she then put out her hands to protect herself, but the car hit her thigh and she spun and fell to the ground.

Sambantham immediately had stopped the vehicle and alighted. The woman was then diagnosed at a hospital with a spinal compression fracture and a knee sprain. Her husband lodged the police report after she was given 46 days of hospitalisation leave.

'Short' driving ban would suffice: Judge

According to Singapore’s law, Sambantham could have been jailed up to two years and fined up to 5,000 dollars ($3,763), or both. But the prosecutor sought a fine of at least 4,000 dollars (USD 3,010) and a driving ban of at least a year. Sambantham’s lawyer, on the other hand, asked for a fine of 2,000 dollars (USD 1,505) and a six-month driving ban instead.

The defence lawyer reportedly said that it was raining heavily at the time of the accident and the 44-year-old was driving slowly at a speed of about 10 kmh. Despite the heavy rain, the victim was not walking at the sheltered path but instead crossed the road in the car park. The prosecutor responded that there was no evidence on Sambantham’s speed at the time.

After hearing both the side, the judge said that a “short” driving ban would suffice to remind the 44-year-old to exercise greater care. He also noted that Sambantham had provided immediate assistance at the scene. The court heard that the victim’s medical bills were paid by her insurer and her employer.

