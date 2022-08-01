Indian Navy Conducts Maritime Partnership Exercise In Atlantic Ocean Alongside France

The guided-missile frigate INS Tarkash of the Indian Navy participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) in the North Atlantic Ocean alongside French navy vessels on July 29 and 30. According to a press release from the Ministry of Defence, INS Tarkash conducted the exercise while on her long-range overseas deployment. Furthermore, the French Fleet Tanker FNS Somme and the INS Tarkash executed a replenishment at sea, followed by coordinated “air operations with the maritime surveillance aircraft Falcon 50 participating in multiple simulated missile engagements and air defence drills”.

As per the release, these surface and aerial drills were successfully conducted, which represents the high level of professionalism and interoperability between the two nation’s fleets.

In addition to this, on July 29, INS Tarkash finished her deployment in the Mediterranean and sailed into the Atlantic to resume her long-distance journey. The ship took part in an MPX in the Atlantic on July 26 alongside Royal Morocco Naval Ship Hassan 2, a Floreal Class Corvette, as reported by the Indian Navy.

India and France are maritime nations with booming marine economies

India and France are maritime nations with booming marine economies that include, to mention a few, fisheries, ports, shipping, and marine technology and scientific research. According to an ANI report, the nations' fate is tightly entwined with the sea and the ocean since they own enormous exclusive economic zones.

Notably, overboard maneuvers, visit board search and seizure operations, approaches for replenishing at sea, tactical drills, and helicopter cross deck landings were among the exercises that were undertaken by the nations.

Furthermore, INS Tarkash is heading towards South America and will stop in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 15 to raise the national flag as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Previous Indo-France joint exercise

Besides this, last year in the month of July, the Indian Navy completed the Indo-France joint exercise which had been conducted by the Indian Navy Ship Tabar. After INS Tabar finished its port visit to Brest in France, the maritime partnership exercise with the French navy frigate FNS Aquitaine was launched there. Four French Navy Rafale jets participated in the drill.

According to media reports, in the partnership operation, four French Navy Rafale jets and an NH 90 helicopter from FNS Aquitaine joined alongside INS Tabar. The operations which were carried out during the event included cross-deck activities, vertical replenishment, shooting on target, replenishment at sea approach, and surface manoeuvres. The ship and its crew had successfully finished the drill, according to the Indian Navy's spokeswoman. The goal of the exercise was to improve both countries' interoperability and prepare them for joint operations against marine threats.

(Image: PTI/ Shutterstock/ AP)