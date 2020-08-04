Indian-origin Judicial Commissioner Sworn In As High Court Judge In Singapore

Dedar Singh Gill, an Indian origin judicial commissioner and intellectual property expert in Singapore has been sworn in as the judge of the city-state’s high court. According to PTI, his appointment was cleared in April this year. However, he took the oath on August 3 in the presence of President Halimah Yacob.

First joined the supreme court in 2018

Justice Gill, who graduated from National University of Singapore with honours in 1983. He first joined the Supreme court in August 2018, where he was appointed as judicial commissioner. Previously, he served as the managing director of the intellectual property department at Drew and Napier.

While working for the firm, he appeared as a counsel before the High Court and Court of Appeal for major corporate clients. There he established a reputation for his expertise in intellectual property law. After assuming his Supreme Court role in 2018, Gill was appointed by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon to manage the intellectual property list of the High Court and worked on reviewing the intellectual property dispute resolution system in Singapore. In addition, to that, he also has experience in cases related to contract, tort and negligence matters.

