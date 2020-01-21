Indian Shopkeeper Wins Big In Dubai Raffle After Diligently Buying Tickets For 10 Years

An Indian man in UAE recently won a luxury car and 200,000 dirhams in a Dubai raffle ending a decade-long wait to hit the jackpot, a Dubai-based newspaper reported. Sreejith, who is a storekeeper had been earnestly buying Raffle tickets every year since the past 10 years in the hope of hitting the jackpot, a media report said.

Man bought raffle tickets diligently for the past 10 years

This year, his fortunes change after he claimed an Infiniti QX50 car as well as 200,000 dirhams ($54,448) cash prize in the Infiniti Mega Raffle, part of the 25th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the report said. While talking about his big win to media he said he couldn’t believe his ears when he heard the result.

He revealed that he had diligently purchased a raffle ticket every year for the last 10 years. He further stated this win means so much for him and had made him believe that dreams can come true. He said that he has two boys and third on his way adding that this money would ensure that his kids have a bright future ahead of them.

A few months ago, an Indian farmer, who returned home after failing to find a job in Dubai, ended up winning over USD 4 million in the raffle, the tickets of which he bought with the money borrowed from his wife. Vilas Rikkala, who is presently in Hyderabad, was the winner of the Dh15 million (USD 4.08 million) Big Ticket raffle, the Gulf News reported. Rikkala left the UAE 45 days ago at the end of his failed effort to hunt for a job in Dubai.

He was informed that he has won the huge prize money. According to the report, Rikkala and his wife do farm jobs in India and their annual earnings from tilling rice fields amount to about Rs 300,000 (USD 4,306). Rikkala had previously lived in Dubai and worked as a driver.

