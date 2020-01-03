Wayne Rooney Blames Bad Performances For Manchester United And England On Gambling

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is back in English football. He is currently a player-coach with Derby County. The former England striker has plenty of experience. He started as a youngster in Everton. Manchester United notched up Wayne Rooney in a reported £25.6 million deal in the 2004-05 season. During his time with the Red Devils, Rooney scored a total of 183 goals in 393 appearances.

Also Read: Wayne Rooney And Wife Coleen’s £20 Million Cheshire Mansion And Its Secrets

Wayne Rooney career so far

Wayne Rooney made 393 appearances for Manchester United before joining his boyhood club Everton as a free agent on a two-year contract. He then moved to the MLS in 2018 after signing for DC United. Wayne Rooney registered 23 goals and 15 assists in 48 regular-season appearances for DC United. He prematurely ended his MLS stay by signing a deal with Derby County to feature in the English Championship.

Also Read: Wayne Rooney's 'busy' Decade With Wife Coleen Evident In Throwback Picture

Wayne Rooney gambling problem

Speaking during 32Red's Stay In Contol gambling awareness campaign, Wayne Rooney revealed that gambling losses affected his performances for England and Manchester United. He blew a huge amount of money early in his career. The former England star (who once earned £300,000 a week deal at Old Trafford) said that he was drawn into early betting successes. He blamed a mix of boredom and dangerous apps for his incredible losses. In 2008, during his time at United, Rooney lost £65,000 in just two hours at a casino. Speaking about the incident, Rooney revealed that he was a young lad who’d just come into a lot of money. He used to get bored and do things to fill the time.

Also Read: Wayne Rooney Visits Derby Training Ground As He Prepares For Move

He further said that it was easy to place bets by phone. It didn’t feel like real money. He won at the start and thought it was easy money. As he was dragged into it a bit more, he ended up losing. The Derby star further added that he ended up chasing his bets trying to win his money back. Thankfully, he managed to pay up what he lost and didn’t gamble again since he learnt from his mistakes.

Also Read: Wayne Rooney Pictured Posing In Derby County Kit As He Makes Return To England

Wayne Rooney makes winning start at Derby county

Wayne Rooney made a winning start to his comeback career in English football on Thursday with a 2-1 win over Barnsley. With his free kick, Rooney set up Derby County's opening goal. He spotted Jack Marriott with a long diagonal ball from the left just before halftime. Rooney's contribution also led to Martyn Waghorn's winning goal for Derby.