Indian Student Shot To Death In Canada; EAM S Jaishankar Offers Condolences

A 21-year-old student from India was shot to death at the Sherbourne subway in Tornoto, Canada on Thursday afternoon, confirmed officials. Kartik Vasudev, who was on his way to work, was at the Glen Road entrance to Sherbourne TTC station in St. James Town when he was shot several times, CP24 reported. He was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital but doctors later declared him dead. The Indian Consulate and Minister of External Affairs of India, S Jaishankar have expressed grief over the death of the Indian student.

“We are shocked and distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday. We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in early repatriation of mortal remains,” the Indian Consulate said in a tweet.

In a tweet, S Jaishankar offered his condolences to the family members of the victim. He wrote, “Grieved by this tragic incident. Deepest condolences to the family.”

Further, the Indian embassy in Toronto also expressed shock at the death of the Indian student. In a tweet post, the embassy said that they are in contact with the family and will give all necessary help in the repatriation of mortal remains as soon as possible. The Indian embassy said, “We are shocked and distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday.”

Toronto police rushed to the shooting site

According to CBC News, around 5 pm on Thursday (local time), Toronto police responded to a complaint of a shooting outside the Sherbourne station on Glen Road. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. Speaking about the incident, Toronto Police Service spokesperson Const. Alex Li said that paramedics took the Indian student to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Alex Li added that the case has been handed up to the homicide squad.

Following the shooting event, Glen Road was closed, and subway trains were bypassing Sherbourne station, however, regular service has now returned, CBS reported.

Meanwhile, Toronto police Inspector Richard Harris also talked about te tragic incident. According to Global News, Harris informed that authorities are now looking for a suspect identified as a male, approximately five-feet-six-inches or five-feet-seven-inches tall, who was carrying a gun. He further said that the suspect was last spotted fleeing the area on Glen Road, going southbound. Officers are also reviewing surveillance footage from the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC).