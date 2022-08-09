India's Ambassador To UN Calls Out Secy Gen’s Report For Ignoring Anti-India Activities

After Karte Parwan Gurudwara was rocked by explosions in Kabul, on June 18, as well as on July 27, Ambassador of India to United Nations Ruchira Kamboj at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on August 9 raised concern over the incident. She further called out the Secretary General’s report for not taking note of such anti-India incidents. In the June 18 attack report, Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) had claimed that about 50 people and Taliban members were killed in the blast.

While addressing the UNSC briefing, Ruchira Kamboj said, "India’s immediate neighbourhood has been witness to a spate of terror incidents recently. Attacks at the Sikh Gurudwara on June 18 in Kabul followed by another bomb explosion on July 27 are highly alarming. It is indeed puzzling that the Secretary General’s report chose not to take notice of the activities of the several proscribed groups in this region, especially those that have been repeatedly targeting India."

"Selective filtering of inputs from member states is uncalled for. We do hope that in future iterations of SG’s reports, inputs from all member states would be treated on an equal footing. There should be no double standards in dealing with terrorists. It is most regrettable that genuine and evidence-based listing proposals pertaining to some of the most notorious terrorists in the world are being placed on hold," the Ambassador of India to UN added.

Blasts in Kabul Gurudwara

On July 27, a bomb blast was reported inside a shop near the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul. According to sources of Republic Media Network, the shop where the explosion took place belonged to a member of the Sikh community, which is in the thin majority in the Taliban-ruled country. Notably, this marked the second instance of a bomb blast in a Gurudwara in a month. Earlier on June 18, the Karte Parwan Gurudwara was rocked by an explosion, on June 18, that claimed around 50 lives including those of the Taliban members. A day later, ISIS-Khorasan issued a statement wherein it revealed that one of its members Abu Mohammad al Tajiki was behind the attack.

Image: Twitter, ANI