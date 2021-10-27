India's Solicitor General Tushar Mehta To Host 19th SCO Prosecutors General Meet On Oct 29

A three-day meeting of the Prosecutors General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states will be hosted by India from 27 October. The nineteenth conference in a row will be chaired by the Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta on 29 October. The main agenda assigned to the meeting is Combating the Menace of Trafficking of persons, especially in Women and Children. The meeting will be held through a video conference.

As per a press release by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Secretary of Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, Anoop Kumar Mendiratta along with other senior officials will also hold the preceding meeting of the officials on 27 and 28 October. The summit of law experts is expected to discuss and share experiences and best practices and the governing laws of the country.

Among other major decisions, the law experts' group is expected to finalise a draft protocol on the governing laws of the country regarding the trafficking of persons, especially women and children. The protocol will be signed in the Prosecutors General meet itself, the press release by the Ministry of Law and Justice mentioned. The Summit will be graced by prosecutors, attorney generals and senior officials from the Ministries of Law and Justice of India, Kazakhstan, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, the Russian Federation, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

19th meeting to focus on laws combating human trafficking

The 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit of the Prosecutors General of member states will deeply focus on laws to ensure prevention and combat the growing threat of human trafficking. It is also expected to formulate plans to implement changes in the information exchange sector and "best practices in the field of law," the press release said in a statement. It will also deliberate on strengthening cooperation amongst educational training institutions and anti-trafficking bodies of the SCO members. "A Protocol (Minutes) incorporating the deliberations/decisions of the Nineteenth Meeting of Prosecutors General of the SCO Member States shall be signed and adopted by the SCO Member States," the Law Ministry stated. SCO is a significant regional Asian group that allows the member nations to engage in extended cooperation to build a stronger law system and keep up regional ties.

(Image: ANI)