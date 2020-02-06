Indigenous Groups Protest Against Brazil Government's New Moves On Their Lands

The far-right government in Brazil sparked protests from indigenous groups on February 5 mainly because of their two moves. Firstly, by naming the former evangelical missionary as the head of the department responsible for protecting uncontacted and recently contacted tribes, and then by the proposal in the legislation which would permit mining on indigenous lands.

Brazilian Justice Ministry had announced on Wednesday morning that Ricardo Lopes Dias, a former missionary as the new coordinator-general of the government unit which is also the part of the indigenous affairs agency known as Funai. This declaration further raised fears among the activists about the possible harm to the health and culture of the tribes. On the same day, in the evening Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro sent a Congress bill aiming at the regulation of mining and energy generation on indigenous lands.

Even though the bill has not been approved yet, if the legislation passes, it would further pave the way for agriculture and tourism on those lands. The country's administration has reportedly not disclosed the details of the bill. The uproar among the indigenous people was first caused due to the announcement at Funai.

Dias says he would not harm indigenous people

According to international reports, in interviews with the Brazilian media, Dias has ensured that he would not harm the indigenous communities and would not evangelize them. He rather asserted that he would be purely technical, and also defended the knowledge of indigenous groups. Dias further insisted that there has been prejudice against him because of his faith.

However, activists, on the other hand, say that the new coordinator-general has not allayed their concerns keeping in consideration Dias' work in the Amazon in 1997-2007 as the member of the New Tribes nonprofit group. Brazil officially counts 28 groups of isolated indigenous people in the Amazon. But Brazilian President has said that indigenous people should be integrated into the country's society as their protected lands pose a threat to the development and national sovereignty.

(With AP inputs)