Indonesia: 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Collapses Hospital, Patients & Staff Trapped

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Friday morning, causing a hospital to collapse. According to reports, at least three people have been killed, while several patients and hospital staff are still trapped under the rubble of the building. Rescue teams have been deployed by the authorities, who are working to safely pull out as many people as possible. Patients who managed to escape the collapse have been shifted to an emergency tent right outside the flattened hospital.

Beginning of 2021🥺💔

Massive Earthquake magnitude of 6.2 Hits Indonesia, when most of the residents were sleeping. several hospital buildings, hotels were badly damaged. some of the victims are still trapped behind the rubble of the building.

May Allah keep safe everyone💔 pic.twitter.com/7QYJtM9T6X — Shahzeb Anwar 🇵🇰 (@ShahzebSayss) January 15, 2021

Read: Strong Earthquake Hits Eastern Indonesia

'Racing against time'

The earthquake struck at the depth of 18 kilometres with the USGC reporting the epicentre to be 32 kilometres south of the city of Mamuju district. The earthquake triggered landslides in several areas, causing hundreds of people to flee their homes to seek safety. According to the Associated Press, at least 10 people have died so far across the region, while an estimated 200 people remain injured. The earthquake reportedly caused over 300 buildings, including homes, a hospital, clinic, and hotels to collapse.

Read: Indonesia Plane Crash: Dive Search For Cockpit Voice Recorder Temporarily Suspended

Reports suggest that the governor's also collapsed on Friday, where at least three people, including two security guards, remain trapped. A rescuer named Saidar Rahmanjaya, while speaking to the press, said that lack of heavy equipment is hampering the rescue operation across the region. "We are racing against time to rescue them," Rahmanjaya has been quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

Read: Indonesia Starts Emergency Use Of COVID-19 Vaccine

According to the report, another earthquake struck the same region on Thursday. A 5.9 undersea earthquake hit Sulawesi island causing several homes in the region to collapse. However, no human casualty was reported on Thursday. Indonesia, which is the world's largest island nation, is prone to natural disasters such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, tsunamis, primarily because of its location in the Pacific Basin.

Read: Clean Video Of Indonesia Divers Retrieving 'black Box'

