Indonesia: At Least 8 Killed, Over 30 Injured After 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Java, Bali

At least eight people have been killed after an earthquake of 6.0 magnitude struck off the coast of Indonesia’s Java island and tourism hotspot Bali on April 10. The afternoon quake hit offshore about 45 kilometres south-west of Malang city in East Java, damaging homes, schools and offices, as per the country's National Board for Disaster Management. However, the agency has not issued any Tsunami warnings as yet.

In addition to those killed, at least 36 people have suffered minor injuries while three suffered moderate to severe injuries. Out of the total casualties incurred, four bodies were retrieved from rubble in Lumajang’s Kali Uling village while another three were found dead in Malang district.

“The latest development, Sunday (11/4), at 08.00 local times, BNPB recorded 8 people died, 36 minor injuries, 3 moderate to severe injuries. BPBD Lumajang Regency identified 5 people who died in their area, while Malang Regency 3,” said BNPB in a statement.

'Ring of Fire'

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake struck 82 kilometres deep inside the earth’s surface. Tremors in Indonesia are ubiquitous as it is located on ‘Ring of Fire’, a pacific region where tectonic plates often collide. Rahmat Triyono, the head of Indonesia's earthquake and tsunami centre, said in a statement the undersea earthquake did not have the potential to cause a tsunami. Still, he urged people to stay away from slopes of soil or rocks that have the potential for landslides.

At present, a rescue operation is underway in the affected areas. "The District and city Regional Disaster Management Agencies (BPBD) have established command posts (posko) to carry out emergency handling effectively after the earthquake", read a statement on BPBD's website. Additionally, the agency has also begun a programme to provide food to those affected.

