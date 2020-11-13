Indonesia continues 'Jurassic Park' construction despite threat to Komodo dragons

The Indonesian government is going ahead with the construction of it's “Jurassic Park” themed amusement park, regardless of the fact that it severely threatens the endangered komodo dragons originally residing on the site. While conservatives have raised voices highlighting that the construction might push the komodos to extinction, Indonesian authorities seem convinced that the project was harmless. The island tourism project being dubbed as ‘Jurassic Park project’ was initiated to attract visitors to an Indonesian island of Rinca.

Authorities approve new constructions

As per AlJazeera, the authorities now plan to construct a new “Y-shaped” dock for tourist boats based on the structure of Komodo’s forked tongue. In addendum, they have also shown a green flag to the construction of a giant circular concrete structure aimed to provide visitors space to walk around the park and view the dragons from an elevated dock.

Raised concerns

Concerns about the protection of the species were raised last month, after a photograph which showed a Komodo standing in front of a truck surfaced on the internet. Posted by an activist named Döner Enthusiast, the picture featured the dragon, one of the world's largest lizards, blocking the path of a big vehicle on the Indonesian island. “It is sad that in a few years we will maybe be able to see the komodo dragon only in captivity or biology books," wrote the user while sharing his concern. Soon, utterly concerned activists and environmentalists stepped in with #SaveKomodo and raised questions about the conservation and protection of the vulnerable species.

About Komodo Dragons

Reaching up to 10 feet in length and weighing more than 300 pounds, Komodo dragons are the heaviest lizards on Earth. Found in Indonesia's Lesser Sunda Islands, the reptiles have long, flat heads with rounded snouts, scaly skin, bowed legs, and huge, muscular tails. Though "athletic reptiles" can walk up to seven miles per day, they prefer to stay close to home, rarely venturing far from the valleys in which they hatched.

