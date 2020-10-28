Pic Of Komodo Dragon Facing Truck In Indonesia's Park Sparks Outrage, Officials Clarify

A photograph which shows a Komodo dragon standing in front a truck has now raised concerns about the protection of the species amid the construction of a multibillion project. The island tourism project being dubbed as ‘Jurassic Park project’ was initiated to attract visitors to an Indonesian island of Rinca. However, the picture has now lead to many questioning it’s effect on the Komodo population.

Read: Spider-Man Lizard Trends On Internet As Marvel Fans Discover A Mwanza Flat Headed Agama

'Their safety is paramount'

Posted by an activist named Döner Enthusiast, the picture featured the dragon, one of the world's largest lizards, blocking the path of a big vehicle on the Indonesian island. “It is sad that in a few years we will maybe be able to see the komodo dragon only in captivity or biology books," wrote the user while sharing his concern. Soon, utterly concerned activists and environmentalists stepped in with #SaveKomodo and raised questions about the conservation and protection of the vulnerable species.

However, officials later clarified that not even one of the dragons was harmed adding that the safety of the species is paramount, BBC reported. Wiranto, a senior environment ministry official asserted that the Rangers were making sure that all the Komodo dragons, who are found roaming near the construction site, are safe. "They will intensively make checks of whether the Komodo dragons are under the buildings, remnants of buildings, and under the trucks carrying material," he said in a statement. As per Bangkok Post, the Jurrasic park would include an elevated deck, a dam and an information centre and is scheduled to be completed in June.

Read: Welcome Ceremony As Japan's Suga Visits Indonesia

Read: Baby Albino Shark With Only One Eye Found Off Maluku Coast In Indonesia

Activist Who Posted Viral Photo of Komodo Dragon Hopes Image Spurs Action https://t.co/bmGrWPnINJ pic.twitter.com/R8LzLLNjCW — Boring Me 2 Death (@BoringMe2Death) October 28, 2020

Social Media See a Metaphor for Environmental Resistance in Stand-Off Between Komodo Dragon and Truck at Komodo National Park" Jurassic Park Project.'https://t.co/IS75Oz9DQn pic.twitter.com/bT77u1V6kM — John 'Jack' Daniels (@BaliUpdateEd) October 25, 2020

Every little thing 'they' do is greed #savekomodo pic.twitter.com/OmZAxe1QNG — Restless Heart (@BenRyan__) October 25, 2020

Reaching up to 10 feet in length and weighing more than 300 pounds, Komodo dragons are the heaviest lizards on Earth. Found in Indonesia's Lesser Sunda Islands, the reptiles have long, flat heads with rounded snouts, scaly skin, bowed legs, and huge, muscular tails. Though "athletic reptiles" can walk up to seven miles per day, they prefer to stay close to home, rarely venturing far from the valleys in which they hatched.

Read: Pompeo To Travel To India, Sri Lanka, Maldives And Indonesia From October 25 -30

Read: Baby Albino Shark With Only One Eye Found Off Maluku Coast In Indonesia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.