Indonesian Couple Ties Knot Amid Coronavirus, Guests Join Wedding Via Live Stream

Coronavirus has brought the entire world to a standstill and Indonesia is no exception. Many ceremonies including weddings and prayers have been either cancelled or postponed indefinitely. Amid all the chaos and destruction, a couple from the south Asian nation decided to tie a knot and stream it online live for their relatives.

According to reports, the couple, Mohammad Nurjaman and Ugi Lestari Widya Bahri exchanged vows on April 10 in a ceremony that was attended by only close family members. However, another multitude of guests joined the possession and watched the wedding via live stream.

Speaking to international media later, the 31-year-old groom, Nurjaman said that they were definitely disappointed. But he added that the pandemic was not only affecting one or two people but everybody. He also said that they must accept the situation.

The couple, who had reportedly been planning their marriage since last October, got married in a traditional Islamic ceremony in Tangerang. Bride Bahri, who is 24 years old, said that in a normal ceremony they expected their relative and friends to join them, however, in the present condition, they were relying on technology.

According to reports, the reception which was supported to be held on April 12 in Jakarta and attended by over 500 guests has been postponed indefinitely. Indonesia has reported 4,241 positive cases as of now.

Read: Indonesia's Anak Krakatau Volcano Shoots Ash, Lava

Read: Indonesia Reports 219 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 Fatalities

Arrested for holding wedding ceremony

While, in contrast, a couple from South Africa was arrested for flouting lockdown rules and celebrating their wedding ceremony with 53 other guests in attendance. According to reports, police stormed the wedding ceremony with guns and face masks and arrested the couple along with the priest and the guests who were present there. The couple had just finished taking their wedding vows when the police arrived and arrested them.

Media reports suggest that the police were alerted by concerned citizens following which they arrived at the venue and stopped the ceremony. The footage of the couple's arrest is doing rounds on social media with people calling them 'COVIDIOTS' for not following the lockdown orders and putting the lives of others in danger, including their own.

In the video, the groom and the bride can be seen getting into a police van in their full wedding dress. All the arrested people were taken to the Empangeni police station on April 5. As per reports, the couple was released under stringent bail conditions.

Read: Indonesian Starts Business To Make Hazmat Suit For Hospitals

Read: 3 Rebels Linked To Indonesia Gold Mine Attack Die In Clash

(Representative Image, Credits: Unsplash/ drewcoffman)