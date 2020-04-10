Indonesia Reports 219 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 Fatalities

The coronavirus catastrophic which continues to expand it's grim, claimed the lives of 26 people and leaving 219 new contaminated cases, as per reports, a health ministry official Achmad Yurianto told the media on April 10. The total number of confirmed cases up to 3,512 while the death tally reached 306, respectively.

Indonesia tightens restrictions

Seeing the growing number of contaminated cases of coronavirus, Indonesia's capital city Jakarta tightened restrictions after a decree took effect on April 10 to try and curb the spread of the dangerous disease. The governor of Jakarta had announced a decree imposing social restriction on a large scale in an attempt to prevent spreading. This decree gives leverage to authorities to press people to stay confide to their house and businesses to shut down. This initiative will be reevaluated every two weeks. As per reports, people who violate the restriction will face imprisonment up to one year and a fine up to 100 million rupiahs (6,350 US dollars).

Read: Jakarta Tightens Restrictions To Slow Virus Spread

Read: Indonesia Announces Emergency Measures In Jakarta, Bonuses For Doctors

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But the virus is highly dangerous and can be spread by those with mild or no visible symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and could lead to death.

Indonesia announces emergency measures

As reports of a two-week state of emergency in the Indonesian capital commenced from March 20 due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus which is doing rounds on the internet in Indonesia, its capital Jakarta decided to follow the same path and has shut down cinemas and other public entertainment on Monday to slow the accelerating spread of the coronavirus in Southeast Asia’s biggest city.

Read: Jakarta Worshippers Practice Social Distancing

Read: Five Dead, Three Missing After Jakarta Floods

The new measures, which include urging people to work from home, still fall short of the tougher lockdowns imposed by neighbours amid concerns among some experts that the archipelago of 260 million people is not doing enough to contain the virus. National police spokesman Muhammad Iqbal said 465,000 police across Indonesia would disperse any public gatherings for the sake of the security of the public through a photograph posted on social media of a packed commuter train in Jakarta quickly went viral.

Image credit: AP