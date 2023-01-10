Indonesia Earthquake LIVE: Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake Strikes Tanimbar region, Says EMSC

A tsunami alert has been issued after the magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the Tanimbar region in Indonesia. The earthquake shook the residents in the morning who sought refuge to safety to minimize the impact. Many took to social media and said that the earthquake was one of the most powerful that they’ve ever experienced in a long time. Tremors were also reportedly felt in Australia's Darwin and Katherine, although no tsunami alert was issued there.

No #tsunami threat to Australia from magnitude 7.5 #earthquake near Tanimbar Islands Reg., Indonesia. Latest advice at https://t.co/Tynv3ZQpEq. pic.twitter.com/XHqUgyrJz9 — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) January 9, 2023