Indonesia Earthquake LIVE: Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake Strikes Tanimbar region, Says EMSC

Magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck at a depth of 97 kilometers (60.27 miles) below the earth's surface in Tanibar region of Indonesia on Tuesday.

Zaini Majeed
Indonesia

IMAGE: PTI

02:42 IST, January 10th 2023
Waves of 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Indonesia felt in east coast of US

Experts have claimed that the waves from the powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake that rocked Indonesia were felt on the east coast of the US.

 

02:40 IST, January 10th 2023
Visuals emerge from Tanibar region shows impact of earthquake

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake occurred near Pulau Pulau Island in eastern Indonesia and residents took to social media to show the harrowing impact of the tremors as buildings shook, and people ran to safety. 

 

02:31 IST, January 10th 2023
Tremors sent residents running out of bed in early hours of morning

The tremors from the magnitude 7.6 earthquake scrambled residents out of bed in the early hours of the morning, according to tweets posted online. Over 2000 reports were sent to Geoscience Australia regarding the earthquake in Darwin at 3.30 am local time. Tremors were also felt as far south as Tennant Creek and into the far Southern Kimberly.

 

02:28 IST, January 10th 2023
Tsunami threat issued after magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck Tanimbar region

A tsunami alert has been issued after the magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the Tanimbar region in Indonesia. The earthquake shook the residents in the morning who sought refuge to safety to minimize the impact. Many took to social media and said that the earthquake was one of the most powerful that they’ve ever experienced in a long time. Tremors were also reportedly felt in Australia's Darwin and Katherine, although no tsunami alert was issued there. 

 

01:27 IST, January 10th 2023
Indonesian island of Java was hit by earthquake last year

An earthquake had previously hit the Indonesian island of Java last year in November and had killed scores of people and injured hundreds. A magnitude 5.6 earthquake had struck the Cianjur town in West Java in 2022, at a shallow depth of 10km (6 miles), US Geological Survey data, at the time had reported.  Scores of people were injured and were rushed to hospital. Rescuers had launched search operations to find those who had gotten trapped under collapsed buildings and debris. 

00:08 IST, January 10th 2023
Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Tanimbar region in Indonesia

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake on Tuesday struck Tanimbar region in Indonesia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 97 kilometers (60.27 miles) below the earth's surface, EMSC added. 

 

