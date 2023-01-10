Indonesia Earthquake LIVE: Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake Strikes Tanimbar region, Says EMSC

Quick links:
Experts have claimed that the waves from the powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake that rocked Indonesia were felt on the east coast of the US.
The waves from the M7.6 earthquake in Indonesia are just starting to roll under us here on the east coast of the US.— Wendy Bohon, PhD 🌏 (@DrWendyRocks) January 9, 2023
These images show the earthquake waves recorded in VA, the location of the seismometer and the great circle path between the quake and the seismometer. https://t.co/HppxwCABH9 pic.twitter.com/Op20P9oI3y
A 7.6 magnitude earthquake occurred near Pulau Pulau Island in eastern Indonesia and residents took to social media to show the harrowing impact of the tremors as buildings shook, and people ran to safety.
#Indonesia 🌎 Imagenes durante el Terremoto M7.9 pic.twitter.com/TgqFCxgMHB— 🅸🅽🅵🅾🆂🅸🆂🅼🅾🅻🅾🅶🅸🅲 (@EarthquakeChil1) January 9, 2023
#Indonesia 🌎 Imagenes post terremoto M7.9 en #Indonesia , ondas sismicas pasando por #Darwin Australia. pic.twitter.com/UOGzesU8Ja— 🅸🅽🅵🅾🆂🅸🆂🅼🅾🅻🅾🅶🅸🅲 (@EarthquakeChil1) January 9, 2023
The tremors from the magnitude 7.6 earthquake scrambled residents out of bed in the early hours of the morning, according to tweets posted online. Over 2000 reports were sent to Geoscience Australia regarding the earthquake in Darwin at 3.30 am local time. Tremors were also felt as far south as Tennant Creek and into the far Southern Kimberly.
Impressive that over 2000 reports have been filed to @GeoscienceAus regarding this #earthquake in #darwin at 330am onwards!! Shows you the magnitude of this event. Also felt as far south as Tennant Creek and into the far Southern Kimberly. pic.twitter.com/2YpngjOkIb— Karl Lijnders (@KLijnders) January 9, 2023
A tsunami alert has been issued after the magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the Tanimbar region in Indonesia. The earthquake shook the residents in the morning who sought refuge to safety to minimize the impact. Many took to social media and said that the earthquake was one of the most powerful that they’ve ever experienced in a long time. Tremors were also reportedly felt in Australia's Darwin and Katherine, although no tsunami alert was issued there.
No #tsunami threat to Australia from magnitude 7.5 #earthquake near Tanimbar Islands Reg., Indonesia. Latest advice at https://t.co/Tynv3ZQpEq. pic.twitter.com/XHqUgyrJz9— Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) January 9, 2023
An earthquake had previously hit the Indonesian island of Java last year in November and had killed scores of people and injured hundreds. A magnitude 5.6 earthquake had struck the Cianjur town in West Java in 2022, at a shallow depth of 10km (6 miles), US Geological Survey data, at the time had reported. Scores of people were injured and were rushed to hospital. Rescuers had launched search operations to find those who had gotten trapped under collapsed buildings and debris.
A magnitude 7.7 earthquake on Tuesday struck Tanimbar region in Indonesia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 97 kilometers (60.27 miles) below the earth's surface, EMSC added.
An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 has occurred near Tanimbar Island region of Indonesia at 2247 local time. pic.twitter.com/mxOAlN2SoH— Maldives Meteorology (@MetMaldives) January 9, 2023