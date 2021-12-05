Indonesia: Mount Semeru Volcano Erupts Leaving 13 People Killed & Dozens Injured

A severe volcanic eruption in Indonesia's Java island left at least 13 people dead and thousands displaced on Saturday, December 4. Mount Semeru's unexpected eruption in East Java buried numerous settlements along its slopes with falling ash.

The officials told the Associated Press (AP) that the search efforts were also hampered by smoldering debris and thick mud. Abdul Muhari, a spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said at least 13 villagers died from severe burns and 57 were hospitalised, with 16 in critical condition. He said rescuers were still looking for seven people and sand miners who had gone missing along a river in Curah Kobokan hamlet. He added that the volcanic debris destroyed entire dwellings in the village, forcing over 900 people to flee to temporary government shelters.

Several videos on social media showed people fleeing their homes out of fear and in anticipation of a huge tragedy. Eko Budi Lelono, the geological survey centre's director, stated that the eruption was triggered by a thunderstorm and days of rain that eroded and eventually toppled the lava dome atop the 3,676-meter Semeru. He further stated that lava and scorching gas flowed up to 800 metres (2,624 feet) to a nearby river at least twice on Saturday (Dec. 4) and the people were asked to keep a distance of 5 kilometres from the crater's mouth.

Mount Semeru erupted sending a wall of hot clouds barrelling down towards nearby villages. pic.twitter.com/TQL9UT29Xy — Nuice Media (Taylor’s version) (@nuicemedia) December 4, 2021

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity

Meanwhile, Thoriqul Haq, Lumajang district administrator, stated that thick mud led to the collapse of at least one bridge connecting the two main villages of Pronojiwo and Candipuro and also hampered the evacuation. "Several villages have been reduced to darkness by thick columns of ash," Haq said, adding that hundreds of residents have been relocated to temporary shelters or relocated to other safe regions. Notably, Indonesia, an island of more than 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.

Meanwhile, the country's transportation ministry also issued a notification advising all airlines to avoid routes near the volcano. It further stated that flight operations are continuing as usual and the situation is being thoroughly monitored. t should be mentioned here that Mount Semeru is the tallest mountain on the Indonesian island of Java, and one of the 130 active volcanoes in the country. It has erupted at least 55 times since 1818, with 10 of those eruptions resulting in fatalities.

(With AP inputs)

Image: AP