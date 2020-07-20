Indonesia To Conduct Exercises In South China Sea Amid China's Expansion Tactics

Amid China’s growing interest in the South China Sea, Indonesia has reportedly decided to conduct exercises in the vicinity of the Riau Islands. Through the years, China has claimed large sections of the water and has even assembled arms at several territories over disputed islands in the region. In recent years, there has been a spike in incursions led by China into the 200-mile exclusive economic zone surrounding the Natunas group of islands. But now Indonesia has reportedly attempted to strengthen its grounds.

Even though the United States has repeatedly restricted China’s interests of expansion but the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have avoided following America’s lead amid fears of either economic and military retaliation. The Foreign Brief has stated that if the US continues to adopt aggressive foreign policies instead of providing strong support against China’s tactics, then the ASEAN members will also be motivated to hardline the deterrence measures and even the military confrontation.

India dismisses China's territorial claim

Reports stating Indonesia conducting exercises came just days after India took an affirmative and said the South China Sea is a “part of global commons” and noted that the nation stands for freedom of navigation and overflight in waterways. Even the United States rejected most of the territorial claims made by the Asian superpower in the disputed region and said that it has no legal grounds to unilaterally impose its will. It was when Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava was asked about US’ moves did he say that India has articulated its stance on the South China Sea on several instances and most recently was on May 21, this year.

Meanwhile, China's embassy in Myanmar accused the United States of “outrageously smearing" the nation and “driving a wedge” in its relations with other Southeast Asian countries over the South China Sea and Hong Kong. Indulging in a war of words online, the Chinese embassy lashed out at the United States and accused it of "selfish, hypocritical, contemptible" motives. The Chinese side also accused US agencies abroad of doing "disgusting things" to contain China's authority.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP