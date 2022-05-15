Indonesia: Water Park Slide Splits Into Two; 16 People Reported Injured | Watch

A fun trip to an amusement park in Indonesia turned into horror for a group of people after a massive waterslide crashed onto the ground. Footage from the Kenjeran Park in Indonesia's Surabaya shows people inside the slide fall from a height of about 30 ft after the water slide splits into half. The horrific incident occurred on May 7 and left several people injured.

In the terrifying footage several people can be seen falling down with a gush of water after the slide breaks as onlookers scream in horror and run to their rescue.

Watch the video below:

According to the water park authorities, the accident occurred because the ride had worn out and weakened over time, although they did add that it was “overloaded” with people when it broke.

As the water park authorities claimed that the ride was overloaded with people and was weak, it was also discovered that the last maintenance inspection was conducted over nine months ago. The inspection was done by the deputy mayor of Surabaya, Armuji, who called for an “immediate inspection” of the rest of the park and other amusement parks in the area, as per a Daily Star report.

At least 16 people were affected by the accident. Of them, eight were taken to a nearby hospital, and three have suffered bone fractures.

“The Surabaya City Government will provide trauma-healing assistance to be carried out by the offices to all victims. They are accompanied until full recovery", Mayor Eri Cahyadi was quoted by Daily Star as saying.

“One victim did not experience any problems, and after a CT scan, the victim's condition was normal and there were no fractures and other injuries, but the victim experienced dizziness, and must be hospitalized and observed by the medical team. God willing, it would not be something, thus, we pray together," Mayor Eri Cahyadi added.

Moreover, Cahyadi said that the park's management will be held responsible for the accident. They will be responsible for the bill of all the medical expenses incurred by anyone involved until they are “all fully recovered”, he added.

