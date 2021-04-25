Indonesian Authorities Declare 53 Crew Members Of Missing Submarine Dead, Wreckage Found

An Indonesian submarine, which went missing last Wednesday, has been found buried deep in the Bali Sea, the country’s army and navy officials said April 25. The rescuers found new objects, including a life vest that they believe belong to those aboard the 44-year old KRI Nanggala-402. In the aftermath, the authorities have declared that the submarine sunk after it lost contact, following which all its crew died.

“We received underwater pictures that are confirmed as the parts of the submarine, including its rear vertical rudder, anchors, outer pressure body, embossed dive rudder and other ship parts,” military chief Hadi Tjahjanto told reporters in Bali on Sunday. “With this authentic evidence, we can declare that KRI Nanggala 402 has sunk and all the crew members are dead,” Tjahjanto said.

The submarine was found cracked into three pieces by the rescue team. Speaking about the same, Navy chief of staff Yudo Margono said, “The KRI Nanggala is divided into three parts, the hull of the ship, the stern of the ship, and the main parts are all separated, with the main part found cracked.” The discovery was confirmed by the country's president Joko Widodo who later sent condolences to the families of the victims.

“All Indonesians convey deep sorrow for this tragedy, especially to all of the families of the submarine’s crew. They are the best sons of the nation, patriots guarding the sovereignty of the country,” Widodo said.

Tjahjanto said that an underwater robot deployed by Singaporean vessel MV Swift Rescue provided the images of the site where the submarine was sunk. The photos revealed that emergency survival suits that are normally kept in boxes were found floating underwater which indicated the crew may have tried to put them on during the emergency. So far the cause of the sinking remains unknown but the navy had previously said an electrical failure could have left the submarine unable to execute emergency procedures to resurface.

(This undated photo released Sunday April 25, 2021, by Indonesian Navy shows parts of submarine KRI Nanggala that sank in Bali Sea. (Indonesian Navy via AP))

Massive search operation

Indonesian Navy on Wednesday launched a massive search operation for its KRI Nanggala-402 submarine that went missing north of Bali with 53 personnel on board in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the defence officials said in a statement. Navy’s (TNI AL) Type-209 /1300 class Submarine missed a radio check-in at about 03:00 local time on 21 April during the live-fire torpedo military exercise. The Indonesian naval command sent out a distress call to the International Submarine Escape and Rescue Liaison Office (ISMERLO) at about 09:37 about the sub’s disappearance at 26.5 nautical miles northwest off Singaraja port. TNI-AL sources told the local press.

Indonesia’s TNI-AL dispatched several warships, including the hydrographic ship, KRI Rigel (933) to conduct a search operation for the German-built KRI Nanggala-402. It sent out an international distress signal answered by India, Australia, and Singapore, with whom Jakarta sought help, and signed a submarine rescue agreement, the Indonesian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

(Image Credits: AP)