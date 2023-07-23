Indonesian Fitness Trainer Dies In Gym Accident After 210 Kg Weight Falls On His Neck

Indonesian fitness influencer and bodybuilder Justyn Vicky died at the age of 33 after he met with an accident in a gym in Bali. The incident took place on July 15, when the 33-year-old bodybuilder broke his neck while he was trying to squat-press 210-kilogram weight at the gym. A video of Justyn Vicky attempting a squat-press with the barbell on his shoulders is going viral on social media platforms.

In the viral video, Vicky can be seen lifting 210-kg weight while a spotter was providing support to him from behind. Struggling to lift the weights, the bodybuilder fell back into a sitting position as the barbell dropped on the back of his neck. He was soon rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

(Warning! Some viewers may find this video disturbing)

Graphic content warning 🚨



Justyn Vicky, a 33 year old bodybuilder, died after failing on a squat attempt.



Justyn Vicky, a 33 year old bodybuilder, died after failing on a squat attempt.

Horrible accident that could have been easily preventable by using safety bars. And no ego lifting, because he did not look good from the moment he unracked it.

According to The Daily Mail, the accident resulted in Justyn Vicky suffering a broken neck and critical compression of vital nerves connected to his heart and lungs.

The gym where the incident occurred, Paradise Bali, dedicated an Instagram post to Justyn Vicky and termed him a “beacon of inspiration, motivation and unwavering support".

“Today, we gather to celebrate the incredible life of our beloved personal trainer and friend, Justyn. It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of his passing, and yet, our spirits are lifted by the profound impact he had on each and every one of us,” the post read.

“Justyn was more than just a fitness expert; he was a beacon of inspiration, motivation, and unwavering support," the post added.