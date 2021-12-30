Indonesian Military Discovers Strange Replica Of Chinese Tank Floating In Natuna Sea

The Indonesian military has recently discovered a strange and highly mysterious replica of a Chinese tank floating in the sea, according to the country's security & defence source JATOSINT. The object, which completely resembled a rusted tank, was found near an oil rig in the Natuna Sea earlier this month, as per reports. Although it eventually floated away along with the wave and water current, later on, the Indonesian Navy started searching for the object, reported Sputnik.

Furthermore, a few days later, the mock-up tank was again discovered. According to reports, the object is a perfect copy of the Type 15/ZTQ-15 tank, also known as VT-5, which was reportedly made in China. Nevertheless, details on who created the strange replica tank and what purpose it served still remain unknown. Despite its inability to float, this type was allegedly considered to be used by the Chinese Marines as a combat vehicle.

China putting pressure on Indonesia to stop drilling operations in Natuna sea

Meanwhile, in a related development, China has appeared to be putting pressure on Indonesia to cease its South China Sea oil and gas development projects near the Natuna Islands. According to ANI, citing Nikkei Asia, the exploratory drilling operations commenced near the islands in Natuna sea, which are situated within Indonesia's inner economic zone, which has been overlapping China's significant "nine-dash line" territorial claim that encompasses much of the sea.

To oppose the drilling, China has deployed coast guard ships into the region to mount pressure, according to the article, which cited Indonesian government sources. Jakarta, on the other hand, which believes there is no territorial conflict with China, has so far been mum on Beijing's objections. According to the article, Indonesia refuses to respond publicly to China's objection because it believes doing so would imply accepting the existence of a regional conflict.

It is pertinent to note that China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, whereas Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, as well as Taiwan all have territorial claims that overlap. Beijing has intensified its involvement in the Natuna Islands since 2019, raising tensions with Jakarta.

(Image: AP/ Representative Image)