Indonesia's Bali will soon ban foreign tourists from using motorbikes over a score of traffic violation cases involving overseas travellers. "You [should] not roam about the island using motorbikes, without wearing shirts or clothes, no helmet, and even without a licence," Governor Wayan Koster asserted as he questioned the misconduct of the tourists in a press briefing. As Bali’s authorities plan to bring in a ban on foreigners renting motorbikes, lawmakers are now suggesting that they can instead hire cars from travel agents under the new proposal.

171 cases of traffic rules breach, accidents & deaths

An estimated 171 foreign nationals were involved in the cases of traffic rules breach from late February to early March, according to the reports that cited the police records. Some tourists have also been using fake licence plates. "If you are a tourist, then act like a tourist," the governor reportedly said. There are also increasing instances of injuries sustained by foreigners while riding scooters and motorcycles around the Indonesian island.

Many tourists, however, have been freewheeling without helmets making deaths and accidents more common. In 2020, footage of a Russian Instagrammer went viral when he launched his motorbike off a dock as part of a stunt attracting backlash from the Indenosians and sparking concerns about traffic regulations among the authorities. On Friday, Koster announced his decision that foreigners would only be allowed to drive cars rented from travel agents as per new guidelines. The governor of the island also collaborated with the legal ministry to discuss the new plan to revoke the visas of tourists who are found loitering on motorbikes.

"As tourists, [you should] act as tourists, using the vehicles prepared by travel agents, instead of roaming around with motorbikes, without wearing T-shirts and clothes, with no helmets, violating [traffic rules], and even without a licence,'' Governor Koster said, according to Guardian newspaper.

Bali authorities have been wary about the increased tourist influx of Russians and Ukrainians since Mosocw launched an all-out invasion on its neighbour. Balinese officials called for an end to Indonesia's visa-on-arrival policy for Russian and Ukrainian citizens, citing a rise in incidents involving inappropriate behaviour and visa overstays, as well as unauthorized work as hairdressers, tour guides, and taxi drivers. Indonesian government data shows that 58,000 Russians visited Bali after its reopening in 2022, with an additional 22,500 arriving in January 2023 alone. Australians were the largest group of visitors, while Russians and Ukrainians came in second and third, respectively. In 2022, over 7,000 Ukrainians sought refuge in Bali, with an additional 2,500 arriving in January 2023.