Indonesia's Doctors Got Sick After Taking Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Sinovac, Says Report

After being administered the Chinese vaccine Sinovac, doctors and health care workers in Indonesia are themselves turning sick, with many of them dead. According to the New York Times, the Indonesian Medical Association attested that at least 20 doctors who have died in the country since the COVID-19 pandemic began were fully vaccinated with Sinovac Biotech, the Chinese-made vaccine. Following the unfortunate turn of events, the Indonesian authorities are now looking into the vaccination status of as many as 31 others who passed away in the last five months.

According to reports, Dr Suhendro Sastrowiwoho, a frontline medical worker at the town of Kudus in Java, was among the public health professionals who died after being vaccinated with Sinovac. He had received a double dose of the Chinese-made vaccine, however, he died just days after testing positive for COVID-19 on June 18. Two nurses, and a nutritionist, all of who had been fully vaccinated, died as well this month in the same town.

Citing the risk mitigation team of the Indonesian Doctors Association, NYT reported that as many as 358 medical workers, who were fully vaccinated with the Sinovac vaccine, have tested positive for COVID-19 during a two-week span in the small town of Kudus. It was also reported that less than five per cent of Indonesia’s total population has currently been vaccinated, although the inoculation campaign started way back in January. Of those who have many inoculated, most received Sinovac jabs, which is now being believed to be less effective against certain COVID-19 variants.

Nations relying of Chinese vaccines see surge in infections

Earlier this week, NYT had also reported that Countries like Mongolia, Seychelles and Bahrain relied on Chinese COVID-19 vaccines to combat the coronavirus pandemic, however, they are now battling a surge in infections. The examples from several countries suggest that the Chinese vaccines may not be very effective at preventing the spread of the virus, particularly the new variants. While citing a data-tacking project report, it said that in Seychelles, Chile, Bahrain and Mongolia, about 50 to 68 per cent of the populations have been fully inoculated with Chinese vaccines, but they are still among the top 10 countries with the worst COVID-19 outbreak.

China’s foreign ministry, however, has said that it did not see a link between the recent outbreaks and its vaccine. It even cited the WHO as saying that vaccination rates in certain countries had not reached sufficient levels to prevent outbreaks and that countries need to continue to maintain controls. "Relevant reports and data also show that many countries that use Chinese-made vaccines have expressed that they are safe and reliable, and have played a good role in their epidemic prevention efforts," the ministry said.

IMAGE: AP/Pixabay/PTI

