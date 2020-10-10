Indonesia's Student Protests Turn Violent Over New Labour Law, Police Fire Tear Gas

Widespread protests that broke out in several Indonesian cities turned violent on Thursday, October 8 as scores of agitated students and workers criticised the passage of a new law which they say will paralyse labour rights and harm the environment. According to the reports, clashes broke out between demonstrators and riot police near Jakarta’s presidential palace as police used force to disperse the crowd.

In addition to this, the situation turned violent and chaotic as riot police fired tear gas and water cannons at the protesters as they neared the palace compound. The faceoff between police and protesters turned roads into a smoke-filled battleground with the protesters pelting stones and bottles in response.

Security Minister warns action

At a televised news conference on Thursday, Indonesia’s top security minister Mohammad Mahfud said that the government would not tolerate damage to public establishments and physical attacks on police and community members. Mahfud, joined by the military chief and other top leaders, added that such activities on the part of demonstrators are insensitive as people are battling the COVID-19 pandemic and financial shortages.

Mahud said, "For this reason, for the sake of order and security, the government will take a firm stand against anarchist actions aimed at creating chaos and fear in society". "The government to carry out legal proceedings against all perpetrators and actors who ride on these anarchist and criminal actions”, he added.

As per reports, similar clashes emerged in large cities all over the country, including Yogyakarta, Medan, Makassar, Manado and Bandung. In addition, the organisers have called for a three-day national strike starting from Tuesday demanding the government to withdraw the new law.

According to the reports, the new Job Creation Law that was approved by the Indonesian parliament this week is expected to affect the nation's labour system and natural resources management. It amended 79 previous laws with an aim to improve bureaucratic efficiency and attract more investment to the country.

However, the demonstrators say that the new law will affect the workers by reducing severance pay, removing restrictions on manual labour by foreign workers, increasing the use of outsourcing, and converting monthly salaries to hourly wages.

Inputs/Image: AP