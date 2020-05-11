International Nurses Day 2020: Theme, Importance And More; Read Here

ICN’s theme for International Nurses Day 2020 is "Nursing the World to Health", focusing on the true value of nurses to the people of the world. Each year, the International Council of Nurses lead the celebrations on International Nurses Day, which is usually held on May 12. This day also marks the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.

The theme for 2020, Nurses: A Voice to Lead – Nursing the World to Health, demonstrates how nurses are central to addressing a wide range of health challenges. It will inspire nurses and make the public aware of their contribution in healthcare and health management.

International Nurses Day also provide information and resources that will help to raise the profile of the profession, so that the new generation can also know more about this noble profession.

International Nurses Day theme over the years

In the year 2019, ICN’s theme for the International Nurses Day was-

The theme for 2019 is "Health For All" and National Nurses Day 2019 theme is "Nursing: The Balance of Mind, Body and Spirit".

In the year 2018, ICN’s theme for the International Nurses Day was-

The theme for the 2018 International Nurses Day was "A voice to lead: Health is a human right".

International Nurses Day (IND) is an international day celebrated around the world each year. The day marks the contributions that nurses make to society and why it is important to appreciate their efforts. It was the first materialistic nursing school in the world, which is now a part of King's College London.

ICN President Annette Kennedy said she is expecting 2020 to be a momentous year for the profession. In an official statement, she said:

“Having the Year of the Nurse and Midwife coincide with Florence Nightingale’s bicentennial raises the exciting prospect of nurses finally being recognised for all the good they do. All around the world, nurses are working tirelessly to provide the care and attention people need, whenever and wherever they need it. We want next year’s International Nurses Day to highlight that nurses are central to the delivery of health care, that nurses are making invaluable contribution to the health of people globally. Nurses, because of their unique role of working with people from birth to death, need to be involved in health policy.”

