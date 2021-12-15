Iran Accuses US, Israel Of Running Campaign To Ruin Scientific Progress; Terms It 'psywar'

The head of Iran’s agency responsible for operating nuclear energy and nuclear fuel cycle installations has termed some anti-Iran accusations by the United States and Israel as "psywar".

Speaking to reporters in Tehran, the head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami accused Israel and the West of running a campaign that aims to sabotage his country’s scientific progress. His statement comes as the seventh round of the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deals ended with US diplomats walking out, claiming that the Islamic Republic wasn’t serious and had not stood firm with the concessions made by its former president Hassan Rouhani.

Eslami said, "We are facing a campaign that is, in no way, willing to see Iran's scientific and technological progress."

The deal, signed in 2015 between Iran and other major world powers, including the United States, France, Britain, China, Russia, and Germany (P5+1), saw Washington lifting economic sanctions against Tehran and in return, the Islamic Republic agreed to bring down its uranium enrichment programme. However, in 2018, then US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the pact.

'Iran has accepted all its commitments'

While Washington claimed that Tehran’s proposed conditions to resume the pact were below satisfaction, the Iranian nuclear czar said that Tehran had accepted all its commitments made as a part of the deal. Eslami stated that all the parties, under the 2015 Nuclear deal, are required to fulfil their commitments, according to Xinhua.

Notably, Eslami had, on Sunday, said that his country, particularly AEOI, remains committed to the set of international regulations when it comes to the nuclear industry.

"Contrary to the fabricated image created by the western and some of the region countries, in the public opinion, claiming the nuclear industry is merely aimed at enrichment purposes, the scope of this industry encompasses fields such as modern agriculture, medical, industry, environment, and various grounds affecting the national industry," he had said at the 15th festival session of young producers, managers and 13th round of Industry, Mine and Trade lasting figures.

"We have tried to adjust our quality, quantity policies with the IAEA standards in order to utilize our capacities in accordance with such rules. With respect to the nuclear electricity generating plants, we follow a 10/000 MW output target, which will help the industrial companies and knowledge based entities to cooperate with the leading international companies," he added.

(Image: NCRI)