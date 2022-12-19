Iran Dismisses US' 'unfounded Claims' Of Supplying Weapons To Russia For Use In Ukraine

CIA chief William Burns recently said that Iran is supplying Russia with weapons. According to the CIA director, these weapons are helping Moscow shore up its war effort in Ukraine. Particular focus has been on Iran's unmanned armed drones, such as the Shahed drones. Russia is reportedly using them to target Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

Ukraine has recovered damaged parts of these armed drones and after examining them, concluded that they were made in Iran. Tehran has refused to accept that it is helping Moscow in its war against Ukraine. Tehran maintains that whilst it did supply armed drones to Russia, those drones were supplied before the Russia-Ukraine war even began. CIA director William Burns has also claimed that Iranian drones are being used to kill civilians in Ukraine. The Iranian foreign ministry has rejected US' claims.

Iran's proxy actions

According to a report from Sputnik, Nasser Kanaani, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said that the US is making "unfounded claims" against Iran. "Unfounded element of US propaganda campaign against Tehran," he said. Iran and the US are strategic rivals and US believes Iran wants to undermine its goals. US claims Iran has often used proxy actions to advance its own interest and undermine US goals. Some examples of Iranian proxy actions US has cited include:

Support for Hezbollah: Iran has provided support to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, including training, funding, and weapons. Hezbollah has carried out a number of attacks against US and Israeli targets, including the 1983 bombing of the US embassy in Beirut and the 1996 Khobar Towers bombing in Saudi Arabia.

Support for Hamas: Iran has also provided support to the Palestinian militant group Hamas, including funding and training. Hamas has carried out a number of attacks against Israel, including suicide bombings and rocket attacks.

Support for Houthi rebels in Yemen: Iran has been accused of providing support to the Houthi rebels in Yemen, including training and weapons. The Houthis have carried out a number of attacks against US and Saudi targets, including missile and drone attacks.

Support for Iraqi Shia militant groups: Iran has also been accused of providing support to Shia militant groups in Iraq, including training, funding, and weapons. These groups have carried out attacks against US and coalition forces in Iraq.