Iran Hits Back At US, Says Tehran & Moscow Won't Seek Permission From Anyone To Boost Ties

On Friday, CIA's chief William Burns, in an interview with PBS, said that the growing ties and military cooperation between Iran and Russia is a cause of concern. Iran has dismissed these statements and said that Tehran and Moscow won't seek permission from anyone to deepen their ties with each other. The concerns about Moscow and Tehran's ties increased when it was discovered that Russia was using Iranian Shahed drones to target Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

Iranian foreign ministry's spokesperson, Nasser Kanani said that Iran "acts independently in regulating its foreign relations and does not seek permission from anyone," as per a report from Voice of America. He said that Iran's policies will be dictated by Iran's national interest. He added that the two nations are deepening ties with each other because of convergence in national interest. Kanani claimed that their relationship is not directed against any nation.

Russia and Iran's ties

CIA chief William Burns' response comes after John Kirby in a statement stated that military cooperation between Iran and Russia is "harmful" to the US and the world. The trend of closer ties between Iran and Russia began before the Russia-Ukraine war. One of the key factors driving the deepening of military ties between Russia and Iran has been their shared interest in maintaining regional stability and countering the influence of external powers. This can be seen, for example, in the way that Russia and Iran have cooperated on issues such as the conflict in Syria, where they have both supported the government of President Bashar al-Assad against external-backed opposition forces.

Another important factor has been the economic benefits that both countries have derived from their military cooperation. Russia has been able to sell advanced military equipment to Iran, while Iran has provided Russia with access to key markets and resources. This has helped to boost the economies of both countries, and has also assisted in strengthening their political and military ties. Historical context also plays a role in understanding the deepening of military ties between Russia and Iran. The two countries have a long history of interaction, dating back to the days of the Persian Empire and the Tsarist Russian Empire. In the 20th century, the Soviet Union and the Islamic Republic of Iran developed close ties, with the Soviet Union providing military assistance to Iran during the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s.