Iran-Afghan Border Is 'safe And Peaceful, There Is Nothing To Worry', Says Iran's FM

As the Taliban has gained control of a majority of Afghanistan territory, Iran Foreign Ministry on July 11 expressed confidence that the eastern border with Afghanistan is safe and peaceful and there is nothing to worry about when it comes to the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

Iran’s foreign ministry’s statement comes after Pakistan said that both Tehran and Islamabad will equally plunge into the crisis of Afghan refugees. It is worth mentioning that violence continues to intensify in Afghanistan amid US drawdown and a major refugee crisis is emerging with neighbouring countries staring at an exodus of refugees fleeing the war-like situation.

“Border with Afghanistan is safe and peaceful and there is nothing to worry about the security,” The Khaama Press reported citing the Commander of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Taliban gains majority of Afghan territory

According to reports, the Taliban has regained control over Parwan's Sorkh Parsa and Sheikh Ali districts, Shorabak district in Kandahar and Alishing district in Laghman in the past 24 hours. The Afghan government officials have dismissed claims by Taliban officials that the insurgent group had captured 85 per cent of territory in Afghanistan, amid US troop withdrawal from the country. However, BBC reported that the militants have successfully captured over two-thirds of the country including an arc of territory from the Iranian border in the west to the frontier with China on the other side of the country.

Afghanistan security forces revealed that Taliban fighters have seized control of Islam Qala, a key district in western Afghanistan that encompasses an important border crossing with Iran. Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said the crossing was "under our full control". Meanwhile, the country's President Ashraf Ghani has reassured citizens that an operation to regain territories was underway.

Meanwhile, Shahabuddin Delawar, a key negotiator for the fundamentalist group, emphasised that the US withdrawal was a result of the Taliban bringing Afghanistan's population over to its side under the "principle of Islam". "The United States was forced to leave our territory," he said, denying the Afghan peace pact in 2020. He said that there was no agreement with the United States for the Taliban not to attack administrative centres, though he said that it will not take them "by force".

(With inputs from ANI)



