Iran & Uzbekistan To Participate In First Trilateral Summit On Chabahar Port With India

The first-ever trilateral meet among India, Iran and Uzbekistan over the joint use of Chabahar Port is scheduled to take place virtually on Monday, December 14, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on December 12 in a statement. The meet will be jointly chaired deputy minister level of Uzbekistan and Iran along with secretary-level by India. Welcoming the trilateral meet, MEA said that it would also open up economic opportunities for the traders and business community in the region.

"India welcomes the interest of Uzbekistan to use the Chabahar Port for transit. This would open up economic opportunities for the traders and business community of the region," said MEA.

The Ministry of External Affairs further added that the central Asian countries have also shown interest in using the port and India is willing to cooperate closely with the region. MEA press release came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual summit with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday, December 11 which was also the first bilateral summit between India and the foreign nation. PM Modi and Mirziyoyev had reportedly discussed a range of bilateral issues including terrorism and calling on early finalisation of a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

India-Uzbekistan sign 9 MOUs

Meanwhile, during the India-Uzbekistan bilateral summit held via video-conferencing on Friday, India extended a $448 million Line of Credit to Uzbekistan, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The two countries also signed 9 agreements and MOUs pertaining to cooperation across various sectors, stressing the need to improve bilateral ties.

While addressing a press conference, Adarsh Swaika, Joint Secretary, Eurasia revealed that Uzbekistan had also proposed a trilateral meeting with Iran to promote connectivity through the Chabahar port. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the summit.

"India's PM was expected to visit Uzbekistan in July this year, however, due to COVID pandemic, the visit couldn't take place. Therefore we decided for the virtual summit today. Uzbekistan has proposed a trilateral meeting with Iran to promote connectivity through the Chabahar port," said Adarsh Swaika.

