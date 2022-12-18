Iran Avers It Is Ready To Repel Any Strike But No One Should Dare To Threaten Tehran

Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali, the head of Iran's Civil Defense Organization, has said that an attack on Iran is "effectively impossible", as per a report from Sputnik. He said that Tehran will repel any strike on Iran, as over the years, Iran has strengthened its military. As per Brigadier General Jalali, Iran's enemies have failed to recognise Tehran's role in the region, which is why they consider attacking Iran.

Iran has been actively working to strengthen its military capabilities over the years, particularly in the areas of ballistic missiles and naval capabilities. Here are a few examples of how Iran has been working to enhance its military capabilities:

Ballistic missiles: Iran has developed a large and diverse arsenal of ballistic missiles, including short-, medium-, and long-range missiles. The country has a particular focus on developing solid-fueled missiles, which are easier to store, transport, and launch than liquid-fueled missiles.

Naval capabilities: Iran has been working to expand and modernize its naval forces, including the construction of new ships, submarines, and other vessels. The country has also been developing its naval aviation capabilities, including the acquisition of new aircraft and the development of naval bases on the coast.

Defense industry: Iran has been working to develop a domestic defense industry to produce its own weapons and military equipment, rather than relying on imports. This includes the production of tanks, armored vehicles, and aircraft, as well as the development of advanced technologies such as drones and electronic warfare systems. Russia's recent use of Iranian drones gives an insight into how much progress Iran has made in drone technology.

Military training and exercises: Iran has also been working to improve the training and readiness of its military forces through the conduct of military exercises and drills. These exercises have included both conventional and unconventional warfare scenarios, and have involved the participation of various branches of the military, including the ground forces, navy, and air force.

Roots of US and Iran's conflict

The roots of Iran and US' conflict goes back to 1953. In 1953, the United States and the United Kingdom helped orchestrate a coup that toppled Iran's democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh, who had sought to nationalize the country's oil industry. The coup installed a pro-Western government led by Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who ruled as the Shah of Iran until 1979. This was known as Operation Ajax and it sowed the seeds of resentment against the US and the Shah, which ultimately led to the Islamic revolution.