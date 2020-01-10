Iran-backed Popular Mobilisation Force Hit By Airstrikes Near Iraq-Syria Border

Amid the tensions between the United States and Iran, and two airstrikes on Friday morning, reportedly targeted Iran-backed Popular Mobilisation Force (PMF) in Iraq-Syria border. This was first reported by Sputnik citing Arabic language outlet Al Mayadeen.

According to reports, two F351s fighter aircrafts that belonged to the Israeli Air Force struck trucks and individuals near the border. The Popular Mobilisation Force (PMF) has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States. It is also known as 'Hashd al-Shaabi'.

Tensions between Iran and the US

The tensions between Iran and the US escalated after the US on January 3, hit Baghdad International Airport, following which deputy commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Iran's Quds forces chief Qassem Soleimani were killed.

After the killing, Iran threatened the US of "harsh retaliation." Soon, two airstrikes were reported near the US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Saturday and Sunday.

After the second attack at the Green Zone, Donald Trump threatened to strike 52 Iranian sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed. Earlier on Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hit back at Trump and reminded him of the Iran Air flight 655 incident where 290 passengers lost their lives. However, soon on Wednesday, the Al-Assad and Ebril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces were hit by multiple rockets.

