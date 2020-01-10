Iran's IRGC Claims "didn't Seek To Kill Anyone" In Strike Against US

Iran’s local media, on Friday, shared a video on social media stating that Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) did not seek to kill anyone in the operation against the US. The Iranian official speaking in the video stated that they could have launched an operation on a larger scale if they wanted a mass exodus. They asserted that they could have killed 4000 to 5000 people but chose not to.

#Video 5#Iran IRGC on #IranAttacks:

We didn't seek to kill anyone in this operation.. However, tens of ppl were killed&wounded.We could mount operation in a way that 500 would b killed in 1st step and, if they responded, in 2nd & 3rdsteps, their casualties would b 4,000 to 5,000 pic.twitter.com/TeZv3ooWTu — Iran (@Iran) January 9, 2020

Tensions between Iran & US

The longstanding tension between Iran and the US surfaced again as Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was slain by the US in an airstrike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump on Friday.

Post this, Iran had threatened "harsh retaliation" and subsequently, two airstrikes were reported near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Saturday and Sunday. As per recent reports, a third attack was launched on Thursday as three Katyusha rockets hit the Baghdad’s Green Zone and a fourth attack was on US base in Iraq's Fadhlan area was reported on Friday by an Israeli media outlet.

Following the developments, Trump said that the US would strike 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed. After this, there has been a continuous war of words between the officials of the two countries.

In no time, on Wednesday morning, the Al-Assad and Ebril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces were hit by multiple rockets. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Another rocket attack was reported from the Fadhlan area of the Dujail district in Iraq's northern Salahuddin province. Media reports suggest that the area is close to the Balad airbase which houses US troops.

Trump’s statement on the recent attacks

No American casualties

US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, addressed the media and spoke about the recent attacks on Iraqi military bases housing US officials. He said, "As long as I am the President of the US, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. No Americans were harmed during last night’s attack by the Iranian regime. Only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases."

"Iran appears to be standing down which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world. No American or Iraqi lives were lost because of the precautions taken, the dispersal forces and an early warning system worked very well."

