Iran Bolsters Efforts To Secure Illicit Nuclear Technology, German Intel Report Reveals

Iran has significantly intensified its efforts to acquire technology for its illegal nuclear program, a report released by Germany’s intelligence agency has revealed. According to the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the Islamic Republic has made a significant increase in “proliferation-related procurement attempts by Iran for its nuclear programme.” Notably, it was in 2021 that the world witnessed a renewed attempt to salvage the 2015 JCPOA act which forbids Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

It is pertinent to note that Iran’s clerical regime is cited 59 times in the 368-page document that addresses security threats faced by the German federation in 2021. First reported by Fox News Digital, the report is based on an investigation by the German Customs Investigation Bureau (ZKA). The cites a German citizen of Iranian origin who confessed to having been involved in procuring laboratory equipment and spectrometers for Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.

According to the report, the proliferation "activities of foreign powers also include the procurement of know-how and products for the development and production of weapons of mass destruction and delivery technologies." Delivery systems are needed to accurately deliver missiles to their targets.

Tehran removes surveillance cameras from nuclear facilities

Earlier this week, Tehran drew global scepticism after it removed 27 surveillance cameras installed at nuke facilities in a move that experts said could mark the final nail in the coffin of a nuclear deal that has been in limbo for months now. Western powers and its regional adversary Israel has constantly accused the country of developing Nuclear ammunitions. Additionally, the Western Asian country has also been accused of enriching uranium in high volume, bringing it closer to weapons-grade levels than ever before.

On Thursday, the Islamic Republic informed the UN Nuclear watchdog about its decision to remove the cameras which are “basically all” the monitoring equipment installed by IAEA as a part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) deal. Inked in 2015, the JCPOA restricts Iran’s capacity to enrich Uranium and also puts all its nuclear facilities under international surveillance in return for the relaxation of western sanctions.

(Image: AP)