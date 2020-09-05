Iran: 217 Injured In Explosion Of Chlorine Gas Cylinders, No Deaths Reported

A recent explosion in Iran caused by a chlorine gas explosion has injured over 217 people. No deaths have been reported yet. As per reports, the blast occurred on September 4 in the evening in the Chardavol county in Ilam province.

Single canister caused the explosion, others remain intact

According to Iran’s state media, a truck was carrying multiple cylinders of chlorine gas when one of them exploded, the other canisters remained intact and have been secured by authorities. It is believed that the ‘carelessness’ of the driver may have caused the explosion. This latest explosion in Iran comes on the heels of a series of accidents, explosions and fires in Iran, on both civilian and military structures.

Iran : On signale l'explosion d'une capsule de chlore gazeux dans le village de Zanjeireh Olya dans la ville de Chardavol, qui a eu lieu cet après-midi.

Environ 100 personnes ont été empoisonnées et 40 personnes ont été envoyées dans les centres médicaux de la province. pic.twitter.com/ZRpEFohYhN — Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) September 4, 2020

The caption of the Tweet reads "Iran: There are reports of an explosion of a chlorine gas capsule in the village of Zanjeireh Olya in the city of Chardavol, which took place this afternoon. About 100 people were poisoned and 40 people were sent to medical centers in the province."

In July, Iran reported a fire in one of its major nuclear facilities. According to reports, the fire at the Nantz facility occurred at the central centrifuge located in the assembly workshop. Iran later revealed that it plans to remove and replace all the damaged equipment and the fire would only cause a slight delay in production.

