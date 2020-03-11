Iran Confirms 958 New Coronavirus Cases Withing 24 Hours Taking Total To 9,000

Iran has reported 958 new cases of coronavirus within 24 hours taking the overall count to over 9,000 as the country faces an uphill task to contain the deadly virus. Iranian Health Ministry spokesperson Kianush Jahanpour, in a televised address, confirmed 63 new deaths due to COVID-19 taking the death toll to 354.

Iran’s economy has already been going through a tough phase with severe economic sanctions imposed by the United States. Iranian Finance Minister Javad Zarif accused US President Donald Trump of “maliciously” tightening the economic sanctions when the country’s resources are needed to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Zarif lashed out at Trump for imposing “illegal” sanctions and called upon the world to break their silence on “economic terrorism” of the United States. Several Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait, have put a travel ban on Tehran after they confirmed coronavirus cases in their country linked to Iran.

.@realDonaldTrump is maliciously tightening US' illegal sanctions with aim of draining Iran's resources needed in the fight against #COVID19—while our citizens are dying from it.



The world can no longer be silent as US #EconomicTerrorism is supplanted by its #MedicalTerrorism. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) March 7, 2020

Recently, Iranian lawmakers Fatemeh Rahbar and Mohammad Ali Ramazani Dastak died due to the coronavirus epidemic. Several other government officials, including two Iranian vice presidents and two advisors to the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, have also been infected the deadly virus.

Indian nationals evacuated

On March 10, the Indian government evacuated 58 pilgrims from Iran with the help of IAF C-17 Globemaster military aircraft. The Indian nationals, evacuated from Iran, landed at the Hindon airbase and will be kept in isolation for two weeks. After 14 days of quarantine at the Hindon airbase, the Indian nationals who were on a pilgrimage to Coronavirus-hit Iran will be sent home.

