The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

US Lauds IAF For Evacuating 58 Indians From Coronavirus-hit Iran

General News

US praised the Indian Air Force for successfully evacuating a batch of 58 Indians from Coronavirus-hit Iran on Tuesday on an American-made transport aircraft

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

The United States government praised the Indian Air Force for successfully evacuating a batch of 58 Indians from Coronavirus-hit Iran on Tuesday on an American-made transport aircraft. IAF's C-17 Globe Master was sent to evacuate the Indians stranded in Iran and landed back in India at the Hindon airbase Tuesday afternoon. The Boeing-made aircraft was bought from the US by India a few years ago and is also a part of the US Air Force's fleet.

The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs of the US State Department retweeted an IAF post saying the C-17 Globe Master has enhanced India's disaster response capabilities. The statement was attributed to Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) Alice Wells.

READ | IAF Aircraft With 58 Indians From Iran Lands At Hindon Airbase

Evacuees under quarantine

All the evacuated Indian nationals were immediately quarantined upon their arrival at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and will remain in isolation for the next 14 days. The aircraft also brought swab samples of 529 Indians to carry out laboratory tests and check whether they have Coronavirus infection. The IAF aircraft had departed on Monday evening from India with a medical team on board. Earlier, the government had also sent planes to China to evacuate Indian citizens from Wuhan, the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak.

READ | Indians Evacuated From Iran Quarantined At Hindon Airbase For Next 14 Days

Cases in India rise by the day

Fourteen more people have tested positive for Coronavirus — eight in Kerala and three each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, state authorities said on Tuesday as the number of such cases went up to 61 and amid the COVID-19 scare, a combination of two anti-HIV drugs was used for the first time in India in the treatment of two patients.

The health ministry said the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 50, adding the rest are being retested for confirmation. If the fresh cases declared by the state governments are taken into account, the figure goes up to 61.

(With PTI inputs) (Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

READ | 'Mission Completed': S Jaishankar After Airlifting 58 Indian Pilgrims From Iran

READ | 14 More Coronavirus Cases In Kerala, Karnataka, Pune; 58 Indians Brought Back From Iran

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Madhya Pradesh
TIMELINE OF MP POLITICAL CRISIS
Karnataka
NEW COVID-19 CASE IN KARNATAKA
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI SPOTTED AMID MP CRISIS
Madhya Pradesh
HOW THE NUMBERS STACK UP IN MP
Scindia
YASHODHARA ELATED AT SCINDIA-BJP
IAF
IAF AIRCRAFT ARRIVES AT HINDON BASE