Iran Denies US Allegations On Its Satellite Launch, Calls It 'civilian Matter'

Days after Iran failed to launch its latest satellite, Iranian government has denied allegations by the United States that Iran's satellite programme has a military dimension. The country's state news agency quoted Defence Minister Amir Hatami saying that the subject satellite launch is a 'civilian matter'. Hatami added that even though satellites can be used for defence purposes, the satellite launcher is a 'completely non-defensive subject'. According to him, 'there is no prohibition in the world' against the programme.

Iran had attempted to launch a satellite, 'Zafar' which is Farsi of 'Victory' few days before the Islamic Republic celebrated the 41st anniversary and then parliamentary elections. However, the satellite failed to reach the orbit. Meanwhile, Washington also accused Tehran that the country is using satellites in order to cover up its missile programme. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly said that the technology involved to launch the satellites was'virtually identical' to the know-how for long-range ballistic missiles.

However, reportedly Hatami has said that Tehran was doing similar to 'all other countries' with satellite programmes. Since the launch of Zafar failed, he has also promised that the country will release an updated version by early next year. The Zafar 2 will reportedly be launched with the Simorgh launcher.

The US fears that long-range ballistic missile technology could be used to launch nuclear warheads as it is the same technology used to put satellites into the orbit. Trump administration in 2018 withdrew from the nuclear deal between Iran and P5+1 (UN Security Council members) together with the European Union.

US-Iran tensions

Tensions between the US and Tehran are at an all-time high after General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed by American air raid near Baghdad's international airport on January 3, along with six others. The White House and the Pentagon confirmed the death of Iran's powerful military head by saying that the attack was directed by US President Donald Trump.

Iran in response bombed the Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq that houses the US and coalition forces. According to reports, the US airbase was struck by multiple rockets during the wee hours of January 8. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

(With agency inputs)