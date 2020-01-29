Iran Denounces Middle East Peace Plan By Trump, Calls It 'treason Of Century'

As US President Donald Trump unveiled the long-awaited peace plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on January 28, international reactions came pouring in. Soon after the announcement Iran issued a statement and called the peace truce as 'shameful' and also the 'treason of the century'. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi not only denounced the peace plan, which according to Trump will put an end to one of the oldest ongoing wars, between Israelis and Palestinians but called it a betrayal to the Islamic community.

The peace plan devised by Trump administration proposes to create the State of Palestine with its capital in east Jerusalem while acknowledging the sovereignty of Israel over important settlement blocs in the West Bank. However, Iran believed such plans are 'vicious' and are 'bound to defeat'.

According to the official website, Mousavi said, “The Zionist regime is a usurper and occupying regime, and the only way to settle the Palestinian crisis will be holding a referendum among the main inhabitants of the Palestinian land, and such vicious plans are doomed to defeat.”

'Sleepwalking into catastrophe'

While the Israeli-Palestinian peace plan has been hailed by Jerusalem, Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif also tweeted an edited image of Trump's proposed 'future State of Palestine'. The US President denoted the map as 'vision of peace', however, according to Zarif it is 'sleepwalking into catastrophe'. Furthermore, according to Iran's Foreign Minister, the plan is a 'nightmare' for the Middle East as well as the entire world.

The so-called "Vision for Peace" is simply the dream project of a bankruptcy-ridden real estate developer.



But it is a nightmare for the region and the world



And, hopefully, a wake-up call for all the Muslims who have been barking up the wrong tree.#LetsUniteForPalestinians pic.twitter.com/j2CJ9JaH9c — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 28, 2020

However, Palestinian leaders who had dismissed the plan even before it was unveiled have reportedly called the long-delayed plan biased and deserving to go into the 'dustbin of the history'. Among other reactions, Saudi Arabia 'appreciated' Trump's efforts to devise a peace plan for the Middle East and also called for initiating direct talks between Israel and the Palestinians. The Gulf nation called for an agreement 'that achieves the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people'.

Jordan has reportedly given a calm reaction to the peace plan, while Egypt which was the first Arab country to reach a peace deal with the Jewish state, has urged Israelis and Palestinians to carefully study the peace deal. The UAE's ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba issued a strikingly positive response to Trump's plan and called it a 'starting point' to return to negotiations.

