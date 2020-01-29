Saudi Arabia 'appreciates' Trump's Efforts In Israeli-Palestinian Peace Plan

Saudi Arabia said on January 29 that it 'appreciates' US President Donald Trump's efforts to devise a peace plan for the Middle East and also called for initiating direct talks between Israel and the Palestinians. International reactions came on Trump administration's unveiling of the Israeli-Palestinian peace plan at White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on January 28.

Saudi Arabia also said that any disagreements with the plan will be resolved through negotiations under the advocacy of the US. The Gulf nation called for an agreement 'that achieves the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people'.

According to state media, Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry released a statement saying the kingdom acknowledges the efforts of US President to develop a 'comprehensive peace plan' between both the sides and putting end to one to one of the oldest ongoing wars in the history.

Read - Donald Trump Unveils Middle East Peace Plan Alongside Israeli PM Netanyahu

Palestinian leaders call plan biased

However, Palestinian leaders who had dismissed the plan even before it was unveiled have reportedly called the long-delayed plan biased and deserving to go into the 'dustbin of the history'. Meanwhile, as per reports by international news agency, Salman of Saudi Arabia reportedly talked to Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas on the telephone and stressed on the kingdom's steadfast stance on the Palestinian issue along with rights of Palestinian people.

Read - US President Donald Trump To Unveil Middle East Peace Plan Amid Skepticism

Furthermore, the king also stands by the Palestinian people which according to the statement was also appreciated by Abbas. Many western countries and international bodies are reportedly still assessing the plan which according to Trump will provide a two-state solution to the conflict on the basis of pre-1967 borders.

Jordan has reportedly given a calm reaction to the peace plan, while Egypt which was the first Arab country to reach a peace deal with the Jewish state, has urged Israelis and Palestinians to carefully study the peace deal. The UAE's ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba issued a strikingly positive response to Trump's plan and called it a 'starting point'.

Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba Statement on Peace Plan:



The United Arab Emirates appreciates continued US efforts to reach a Palestine-Israel peace agreement. This plan is a serious initiative that addresses many issues raised over the years. (1/3) — UAE Embassy US (@UAEEmbassyUS) January 28, 2020

Read - Trump To Unveil Mideast Peace Plan Amid Skepticism

Read - Palestinian PM Rejects Trump Peace Plan Ahead Of Unveiling

(Image source: AP)