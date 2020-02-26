Coronavirus: Iraj Harirchi Tasked With Tackling COVID-19 In Iran Test Positive

With Iran emerging as the second focal point after China for the spread of Coronavirus, in a shocking development, the man tasked with tackling the coronavirus outbreak in the country has tested positive. According to media reports, deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi tested positive for the virus a day after he was seen sweating and appeared uncomfortable at a news conference about the outbreak. Harirchi posted a video online confirming the news that he has been tested positive for the virus and stated that he has self-isolated himself at home.

As per media reports, Iraj Harirchi was tasked with tackling the outbreak in Iran and was appointed the head of the country's anti-coronavirus taskforce. Another Member of Parliament, Mahmoud Sadeghi has also been tested positive for the contagious COVID-19. Iran has reportedly the highest number of virus-related deaths outside China. According to reports, Iran had reported at least 16 deaths as of February 25 and urged people to stay indoors. Many events in the country, including football matches and concerts, have been cancelled in wake of the outbreak while schools and universities remained closed until further notice.

Many media reports had suggested that Iran is underreporting the number of cases related to coronavirus. The Iranian government has rejected the claims that the health ministry is banning the release of figures linked to the disease. According to reports, United Arab Emirates-based Etihad and Emirates airlines have banned all flights to and from Iran over the outbreak.

Coronavirus outbreak

The new coronavirus also known as COVID-19 has claimed more than 2,700 lives across the globe and has infected over 80,000 people since December 2019. According to reports, 19 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak in the 21st century. The virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were being traded illegally. Hubei province in China has been most affected by the contagious disease, which is also the epicentre of the virus.

