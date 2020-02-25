The Debate
Armani Organises Milan Fashion Week 2020 In An Empty Theatre Amid Coronavirus Scare

Fashion

Armani organized the Milan Fashion Week 2020 at an empty theatre recently due to the massive outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in Italy. Read on to know more.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
armani

Ace designer Giorgio Armani's ambitious collection at the Milan Fashion Week has received a positive response and applause from the fashion critics. However, the fashion label had sent the models on a runaway which was at an empty theatre. This shocking decision was fueled by the massive outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy.

The Italian fashion house also closed its Autumn-Winter 2020 show for the general public. Instead, it opted to live stream the entire event. According to media reports, this was done as a major preventive measure. Reportedly, a spokesperson of the company said on Sunday that this decision was also taken to support all the national efforts for protecting the public health. 

Armani made a concluding presence on the show

The 16-minute show concluded with Armani himself coming in and taking a bow for all the audiences who were witnessing this event online. Talking about the disease, Angelo Borrelli of the Civil Protection Agency said that Italy is currently battling the largest outbreak of coronavirus. He also added at the press briefing that around 219 cases of the disease have been reported so far. Reportedly, five people have lost their lives and one has recovered after the outbreak of the virus. According to media reports, the authorities have been issuing a ban on public events in Italy. 

The Shanghai Fashion Week which was supposed to be held on March 1 and 2, 2020 has also been postponed. 

Image Courtesy: Emporio Armani Instagram

Published:



