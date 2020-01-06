The Debate
Iran Exits Nuclear Deal Amid Rising Tensions With The US

Rest of the World News

Two days after the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday, January 5 officially announced Iran's exit from 2015 Nuclear Deal

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Iran

Two days after the assassination of Iranian Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani by the United States, the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday, January 5, officially announced Iran's exit from the 2015 Nuclear Deal. According to the statement, "Iran will no longer abide by any limits of its 2015 nuclear deal." 

The nuclear deal was signed by Tehran with the P5+1 nations during Barack Obama's presidency in the US. However, amid the rising tensions between Iran and the US, the Iranian regime was barred from developing its nuclear capabilities for military purposes. Iran's breaching of the deal comes at a time when Iran has signalled "harsh retaliation" against the United States. 

Attacks on the Green Zone in Iraq

The US embassy in Baghdad was attacked on Saturday as two mortars hit Baghdad's Green Zone and simultaneously two rockets hit Iraq's Al-Balad airbase, where US troops were stationed. This comes after the US deployed its troops across Iraq following the drone strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on Friday. 

As per media reports, the administration officials privately warned the members of Congress that Iran is expected to retaliate against the US either at home or abroad, “within weeks”. 

Read: Amid US-Iran tensions, Amarinder Singh appeals Centre to ensure safety of Indians in Gulf

Donal Trump warns Iran

America's President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran that the US will hit them back "Very hard and Very fast", after the attack on Iraq's Green Zone.

Trump took to Twitter and stated that Iran has been boldly targeting the US assets as revenge for Iranian general Soleimani's killing and the US would not back off. He further asserted that the US has 52 Iranian sites within their targets and they would not hesitate to attack them in case of any further threats from Iran. 

 Read: Trump steps up warning to Tehran; says US ready to strike 52 Iranian sites if Tehran retaliates

Read: US army to 'pay price' for killing Soleimani: Hezbollah chief

Read: Middle East on boil as Iran vows revenge on US post-Soleimani assasination

Published:
COMMENT
