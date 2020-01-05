The Debate
Middle East On Boil As Iran Vows Revenge On US Post-Soleimani Assasination

Rest of the World News

The Middle East once again finds itself wrapped in tension and uncertainty as animosity spiked between Iran & US after the killing of Qassem Soleimani on Friday

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

The Middle East once again finds itself wrapped in tension and uncertainty as animosity spiked between Iran and the United States after the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani by US drone strike in Baghdad on Friday.

Iran has vowed to seek "revenge" on the US for killing one of its most popular and influential military commanders while the US has reportedly increased the presence of its troops around the region. US President Donald Trump has said that the United States will retaliate should Iran take any provocative steps.

