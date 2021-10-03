Iran FM Amirabdollahian Asks US To Release $10BN Frozen Funds As Sign Of 'good Will'

Iran’s Foreign Minister on Saturday, 2 October, said that US officials had tried to discuss restarting nuclear talks last month, but Tehran insisted Washington must first release the $10 billion of the Islamic Republic’s frozen funds as a sign of goodwill. In a televised interview with a state-media outlet, Hossein Amirabdollahian said that the US used intermediaries at the UNGA last month to attempt to make contact. But “I told the mediators if America's intentions are serious then a serious indication was needed ... by releasing at least US$10 billion of blocked money," the minister added.

Further, the Iranian FM said, “They are not willing to free US$10 billion belonging to the Iranian nation so that we can say that the Americans once in the past several decades considered the interests of the Iranian nation.”

It is worth mentioning that Iran has repeatedly rejected talks with the US and it has also denied indirect talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal accord aimed at keeping the Islamic Republic from being able to develop nuclear weapons. As a result, Iran has been unable to obtain tens of billions of dollars of its assets in foreign banks, mainly from exports, due to the US sanctions on its banking and energy sectors.

Western nations, on the other hand, have repeatedly urged Tehran to return to the negotiation table. They have said that the time is running out as Iran’s nuclear programme is advancing well beyond the limits set by the accord.

Iran to ‘soon’ return to stalled nuclear talks

Now, the Iranian Foreign Minister on Saturday said that Tehran would “soon” return to the stalled nuclear talks in Vienna. However, he declined to give a date. Iran has said that its nuclear steps are reversible if Washington lifts all sanctions. Officials from both nations have said that several issues remain to be resolved before the accord can be revived.

Iran has been calling for an end to the US sanctions and said that the Islamic Republic is keen on having large scale political-economic engagements with the world. Newly-minted Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has asserted that he is eager to resume the JCPOA, highlighting that nuclear weapons have “no place” in Iran’s defence and deterrence policy. He has called for an end to the US sanctions and said that the Islamic Republic is keen on having large scale political-economic engagements with the world. “Nukes have no place in our defence doctrine and deterrence policy. Our country’s strategic policy is to consider the production and stockpiling of atomic weapons as forbidden,” Raisi said in a pre-recorded UNGA message.

(Image: AP/Twitter)