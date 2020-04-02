Iran Foreign Minister Hits Out At Donald Trump, Says It Has Friends Not 'proxies'

Iran shot back at US President Donald Trump after the latter hinted at a possible attack on American troops, stationed in Iraq, by Tehran or its “proxies”. Iranian Finance Minister Javad Zarif took to Twitter asking Trump not to be misled by “usual warmongers” and said that Iran has friends since no country can have “millions of proxies”. Zarif accused the United States of surreptitiously lying, cheating and assassinating and said that Iran acts only in “self-defence”.

Don’t be mislead by usual warmongers, AGAIN, @realDonaldTrump:



Iran has FRIENDS: No one can have MILLIONS of"proxies"



Unlike the US—which surreptitiously lies, cheats & assassinates—Iran only acts in self-defense. Openly



Iran starts no wars, but teaches lessons to those who do — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 2, 2020

Earlier, Trump had said that his administration had received intelligence inputs that Iran is planning to strike US interests in Iraq. US troops and other Coalition forces stationed at military bases in Iraq are being continuously being targeted by armed militia allegedly backed by Iran.

Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq. If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2020

'Missed historic opportunity'

The heightened tension between the US and Iran has led to crippling economic sanctions on Tehran by Washington. Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the United States missed a historic opportunity to lift the economic sanctions and apologise for their “wrongdoing”. During a televised cabinet meeting on April 1, Rouhani said that the Americans did not learn a lesson even in these “harsh global conditions”.

Calling the sanctions cruel and illegal, Rouhani highlighted that the coronavirus crisis is not confined to one region and even one country lagging behind in the fight would impact the whole world. His comments came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hinted that Washington might consider easing sanctions on Iran.

